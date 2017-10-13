Robbery at Mini-Mart in Seven Corners

A robbery involving multiple suspects took place around 11 a.m. at the Euro Market in Seven Corners Friday morning. One person was transported to the hospital after suffering non life-threatening injuries.

Fairfax County Police responded to a call shortly before 11:30 a.m. after receiving a report that a group entered the establishment, displayed a weapon and demanded cash. Public Information Officer, PFC Reem Awad, informed the media in attendance that police are inferring that at least two suspects were involved, one of which was in possession of a gun, and are also inferring that an undisclosed amount of cash was taken by the perpetrators. Both leads have yet to be confirmed.

However, Awad couldn’t confirm the suspects’ identities or the make and model of the vehicle they used to flee the scene as well as the type of gun used by the suspects or if they were in possession of more than one firearm. There was also no confirmation about whether the injuries sustained were a result of a gunshot or some other altercation.

Detectives are currently interviewing store employees as well as reviewing surveillance footage from cameras attached to the store. FCPD will provide further updates as more information becomes available.

