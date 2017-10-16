Crime Report: Pedestrian Struck During Hit & Run Plus More Lawn Equipment Thefts

Hit and runs in Falls Church took a scary turn when a pedestrian was hit during the latest incident, according to the crime report released Monday. Police report the victim, who declined medical treatment, was struck by a brown Toyota sedan on S. Washington St. at midnight last Tuesday.

In other crime, garden equipment thieves were at it again, this time swiping three pieces of equipment from a garage on Little Falls St., a sign was stolen from a yard on E. Broad St. and a Falls Church man was arrested for cocaine possession and being drunk in public at Lesly Restaurant and Bar early Sunday morning.

City of Falls Church Crime Report: October 9 – 15, 2017

Larceny – Theft from Building, 300 blk Little Falls St, between 8 AM October 4 and 8 PM Oct 7, three pieces of lawn equipment were taken from an unsecured garage. Investigation continues.

Drunk in Public, 300 W Broad St (Stratford Motel), Oct. 10, 12:05 AM, a male, 48, of no fixed address, was arrested for Drunk in Public.

Hit and Run, 900 blk S Washington St, Oct 10, 12:00 AM, a pedestrian was struck by a brown Toyota sedan which left the scene. Medics were declined.

Trespass, 6795 Wilson Blvd (Eden Center), Oct 10, 2:27 PM, a male, 61, of no fixed address, was issued a summons for Trespassing.

Smoking Violations, 6757 Wilson Blvd, #15 (H2O Café), Oct 11, 12:04 AM, a male, 32, of Laurel, MD, was issued a summons for Smoking in a Restaurant.

Smoking Violations, 6757 Wilson Blvd, #16 (Café Le Mirage), Oct 11, 12:05 AM, a male, 41, of Springfield, VA, was issued a summons for Smoking in a

Restaurant.

Trespass, 116 E Broad St (Independence Square Complex), Oct 12, 8:46 AM, a male, 52, of no fixed address, was issued a summons for Trespassing.

Larceny – Theft from Building, 700 blk E Broad St, resident reported that a sign had been stolen from his yard on Oct. 6.

Drug/Narcotic Violation, Fraud/Swindle, Drunk in Public, 306 Hillwood Ave (Lesly Restaurant And Bar), Oct 15, 2:10 AM, a male, 50, of Falls Church, was arrested for Possession of Cocaine, Drunk in Public and Defrauding a Taxi.

OTHER ARRESTS

Oct 9, 2:08 PM, a male, 55, of no fixed address, was taken into custody on a Falls Church warrant for Trespassing.

Oct 9, 4:28 PM, a male, 37, of Silver Spring, MD, was taken into custody on two charges of Failure to Appear in Court in Stafford County.

Oct 11, 12:14 PM, a male, 25, of no fixed address, was arrested for two counts of Failure to Appear in Court. Underlying charges were Destruction of Property and Possession of Marijuana.

