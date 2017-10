Say cheese for the ribbon-cutting of a new business, Falls Church Distillers, during its official opening back on Sept. 21. Those in attendance ranged from City Council members to state delegates to Mayor David Tarter himself, whose last minute quip broke the formality of the occasion and is what’s responsible for chuckling expressions of F.C. Distillers owner Michael Paluzzi and State Delegate Kaye Kory to Tarter’s immediate left.

