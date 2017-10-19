Arlington Chorale Launches 1st Concert of Season

The Arlington Chorale has announced the first concert in its 2017-18 season – “Potpourri” – to be held on Saturday, Oct. 21, 7:30 p.m. at Westover Baptist Church (1125 Patrick Henry Dr., Arlington).

Under the leadership of Artistic Director and Conductor Dr. Nancia D’Alimonte, the Chorale will perform a varied selection of traditional and contemporary works, including music by Whitacre, di Lasso, Foster, Pärt and Mozart.

The Arlington Chorale (TAC) is a nonprofit ensemble comprised of chorus members from Northern Virginia, Washington, D.C. and Maryland. All TAC concerts are free and open to the public, with donations gratefully accepted. For more information, visit arlingtonchorale.org or contact the choral group directly at info@arlingtonchorale.org.

