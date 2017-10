By Sally Cole

Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa will host the Falls Church Chamber of Commerce’s October networking mixer on Tuesday, Oct. 24 from 5:30 – 7 p.m. Refreshments and the opportunity to learn about Hand & Stone’s services will be available at this free event. Hand & Stone is located at 6112 Arlington Boulevard in Falls Church. For more information, visit handandstonefallschurch.com.

