Keep Eyes Peeled for Festive Halloween Art

This month the City of Falls Church is getting into the spirit of Halloween as the trees lining the streets are turning bright colors and so are the downtown shop windows.

Thanks to the work of local artists of all ages, dozens of store windows will be decked out for Halloween in festive art designs. All windows were painted by Oct. 14, but there’s still time to sign up to paint one, if you are interested.

The seasonal artwork is the result of a unique ten-year partnership among Falls Church Arts, Greater Falls Church Chamber of Commerce, Falls Church City Public Schools Business in Education Partnership and Falls Church Recreation & Parks Department. Look for ghosts, pumpkins, candy, vampires, bats, witches and other creative scenes on store windows. The Halloween Paint-In brings out the festive side of Halloween all over downtown Falls Church.

