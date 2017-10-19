M.U.S.I.C. Days Are Back Until Mid-December

Many Useful Students In our Community (M.U.S.I.C.) from George Mason High School band and chorus students will be looking to help their neighbors while raising money for their spring trip to the windy city – Chicago, Illinois. They’re open to performing an assortment of odd jobs, including raking leaves, helping with other fall yard work, babysitting, helping with parties or teaching a music lesson. This year the music students will also be collecting large (or small) items which can be recycled or brought to the Fairfax County landfill.

To learn more or to post a job, visit bandboostersfcc.org or email the volunteer coordinators atmusicdaysgmhs@gmail.com. The fundraiser runs from Oct. 28 – Dec. 10. The music students and boosters thank you for any and all support provided.

