Mason High Students Get Together for Hurricane Relief

George Mason High School students are spearheading a Hurricane Relief initiative this weekend at the school (7124 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church). There are two events open for community participation.

On Saturday, Oct. 21 from 8 – 1 p.m. a community yard sale will be held where residents can donate items in good condition like kitchenware, toys, books, Halloween costumes, sports equipment and more. Students are also collecting bags of clothing. Drop off times are all throughout this week before (7:30 – 8:30 a.m.) and after (3 – 4:30 p.m.) school. All proceeds are going to Save the Children.

Also during that same day, interested residents can attend a day of shopping with a variety of home vendors including LuLaRoe and Stella and Dot at the Pop-Up Fashion show. Proceeds go to Louie’s Legacy Animal Rescue, who are rescuing animals in hurricane-affected regions.

