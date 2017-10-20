You are here: Home » Business » 8th Annual ROCK the HOUSE Home Buyer Happy Hour at Mad Fox on Oct. 25

8th Annual ROCK the HOUSE Home Buyer Happy Hour at Mad Fox on Oct. 25

October 20, 2017 2:00 PM0 comments
By Sally Cole

Tori McKinney and the Rock Star Realty team are hosting the eighth annual Rock the House Home Buyer Happy Hour at Mad Fox Brewing Company on Wednesday, Oct. 25 from 5 – 8 p.m. The free event includes refreshments and a chance to meet and learn from housing professionals from the mortgage, title, home inspection, builders and other related industries. To register, go to eventbrite.com/e/rock-the-house-free-home-buying-happy-hour-tickets-38532008274.

