8th Annual ROCK the HOUSE Home Buyer Happy Hour at Mad Fox on Oct. 25

By Sally Cole

Tori McKinney and the Rock Star Realty team are hosting the eighth annual Rock the House Home Buyer Happy Hour at Mad Fox Brewing Company on Wednesday, Oct. 25 from 5 – 8 p.m. The free event includes refreshments and a chance to meet and learn from housing professionals from the mortgage, title, home inspection, builders and other related industries. To register, go to eventbrite.com/e/rock-the-house-free-home-buying-happy-hour-tickets-38532008274.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments