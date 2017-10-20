Arlington Diocese Establishes 2 Parish Schools

Set to take effect on July 1, 2018, Corpus Christi School, which is currently a single school serving two parishes, will become two separate schools, each led by its own pastor and supported by its own parish.

Since 1990, Corpus Christi School has served the parishes of St. Anthony of Padua and St. Philip in Falls Church, which both reside at two different campuses. Corpus Christi’s campus for kindergarten through eighth grade is located at St. Anthony of Padua (3301 Glen Carlyn Rd., Falls Church) while its early childhood center is located at St. Philip (7500 St. Philips Ct., Falls Church). But as of July 2018, the schools will be renamed: St. Anthony of Padua Catholic School for students K-8, and St. Philip Early Childhood Center for children ages 2-5.

Dr. Jennifer Bigelow, Superintendent of Schools for the Diocese says this change will allow for a stronger connection between parish and school life. “I support the direction of both St Philip and St Anthony in their desire to promote Catholic education for their respective parish communities,” she said. Dr. Bigelow says the pastoral decision was made after two years of discussion with the Office of Catholic Schools and is supported by Most Reverend Michael F. Burbidge, Bishop of Arlington. In a statement, Bishop Burbidge said, “This new direction will give the students and parishioners an even closer relationship as they journey forward in faith. The Office of Catholic Schools will continue to support both schools in their mission and especially during this time of transition.”

While Corpus Christi will no longer be a single interparish school, Dr. Bigelow says the bus will continue to shuttle students between parishes, and extended day programs for K-8 students will be offered at both school locations.

