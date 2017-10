Falls Church’s incomparable Ms. Eileen Levy (seated) celebrated her birthday with 30 friends at the home of the News-Press’ own Nicholas Benton in Winter Hill last Sunday. Among her many admirers were (left to right) Simon Van Steyn, Tom Clinton and Steven Mory. Other notable locals who made an appearance included director of Falls Church Arts Barb Cram, City Council member Letty Hardi and candidate for City Council Ross Litkenhous, to name a few.

