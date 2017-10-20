Falls Church Arts Exhibit at The Kensington

Falls Church Arts is joining The Kensington in having an open house that includes plenty of art activities for all ages, including crafts and art projects, as well as free popcorn and apple cider and more for snacks.

The Bluegrass Band, led by Dan Henderson, a local fiddler, will be featured at the Falls Church Arts Cafe entrance where Falls Church Arts will exhibit all new Plein Air paintings from recent plein air efforts by our local artists in the City of Falls Church, Washington, D.C, and other metro locations including Loudoun County. Abstract Expression and the projects will be held throughout the gallery space with lots of choices for visitors of all ages.

Witness the performing and visual arts Saturday, Oct. 21 from 1 – 4 p.m. at Falls Church Arts (700- B West Broad St., Falls Church) on the retail level. This event is free and open to all.

