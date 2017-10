Lacing up the gloves for an hour-long boxing class at TITLE Boxing Club are the members of Girl Scout Troop 1109 from St. James Catholic School. Staying in shape is one of the troop’s top goals and they enjoyed a serious workout from their instructor, who took the girls through a circuit of strength and cardio training before allowing them to get some work in on the bag.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments