Grace Christian Academy Set for Veterans Day 10K

Grace Christian Academy will host its On Eagles’ Wings Veterans Day 10K race on Friday, Nov. 10 at 10 a.m. It begins after the scholars of Grace Christian Academy recite the Pledge of Allegiance. Refreshments, an awards ceremony, prizes immediately follow the event. Proceeds will be shared between the Grace Christian Academy tuition assistance program which helps provide scholarships for economically disadvantaged families, and Decorate a Vet, which helps Northern Virginia veterans maintaining and beautifying their sidewalks and landscapes, and then decorates their homes for the holidays. For more information about the Grace Christian Academy or the race, visit gracechristianacademy.org. For more information about Decorate a Vet visit decorateavet.org.

