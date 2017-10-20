India Hicks Truck Show coming to Pursuing Vintage on Wednesday

By Sally Cole

Pursuing Vintage is hosting an India Hicks truck show and sale to benefit the Jennifer Bush-Lawson Foundation on Wednesday, Oct. 25 from 6 – 9 p.m. Refreshments will be offered and 15 percent of proceeds will benefit the foundation. Those unable to attend the event can still shop online to benefit JB-LF until Oct. 31. To shop online at Pursuing Vintage, visit pursuingvintage.com and mention JB-LF at checkout. To shop India Hicks online, visit indiahicks.com/event/jb-lf-2017/shopping. Pursuing Vintage is located at 260 W. Broad Street in space attached to Zoya’s Atelier. For more information about the event, email kristen@pursuingvintage.com. For more information about the benefiting foundation, visit jenniferbushlawsonfoundation.org.

