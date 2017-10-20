Scarecrow Walk Featured at Haycock Elementary Festival

The Scarecrow Walk at the Haycock Elementary Fall Festival will feature creative scarecrows and displays custom-designed by local businesses. Located on a natural trail behind the school, the Scarecrow Walk will include scarecrows created by more than 15 local businesse. Attendees that take the walk will have the option to vote on their favorite displays once they have completed viewing all the designs. The festival will also feature games for young children including moon bounces, entertainment, food vendors and a variety of special attractions.

The festival will take place Sunday, Oct. 22 at Haycock Elementary School (6616 Haycock Rd., McLean) from noon – 4 p.m. For more information, contact Jennifer Monken at monkenjennifer@gmail.com

