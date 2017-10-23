Washington Nationals TV Personality Ray Knight Charged with Assault & Battery

Former Major League Baseball player, manager and TV analyst Charles Ray Knight has been charged with assault and battery after an incident in his home in the Alexandria area of Fairfax County early Sunday morning.

Fairfax County Police responded to a call regarding a fight in the 7500 block of Ashby Lane around 4 a.m. Sunday, after an argument between the Washington Nationals analyst and an acquaintance, a 33-year-old man, became physical.

Both men had visible injuries. The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Knight was also treated at a hospital and then taken to the Adult Detention Center. He has since been released and his scheduled court date is January 8, 2018.

