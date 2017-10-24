You are here: Home » Crime » Crime Report: Kids Caught Stealing Packages from Porch

Crime Report: Kids Caught Stealing Packages from Porch

October 24, 2017 4:17 PM0 comments

There were two assaults in the City of Falls Church last week, one occurring an apartment complex on Ellison St. and the other at 7-Eleven on S. Washington St., according to the latest crime report released today.

In other crime, items were stolen from a purse at Palm Beach Tan, a group of juveniles were caught stealing packages from a porch on Gundry Dr., and there was another hit and run, this time at Eden Center.

 

City of Falls Church Crime Report: October 16 – 22, 2017

Smoking Violations, 6795 Wilson Blvd, #50 (Hung Café Billiards), Oct 16, 7:23 PM, a male, 48, of Fairfax, VA, was issued a summons for Smoking in a Restaurant.

Smoking Violations, 6795 Wilson Blvd, #50 (Hung Café Billiards), Oct 16, 7:23 PM, a male, 51, of Washington, DC, was issued a summons for Smoking in a
Restaurant.

Larceny – Theft from Building, 352 W Broad St (Palm Beach Tan), Oct 16, between 3 and 3:15 PM, items of value were taken from an unsecured purse.

Drunk in Public, 444 W Broad St (The Spectrum), Oct 17, 11:35 PM, a female, 44, of the City of Falls Church, was arrested for being Drunk in Public.

Drunk in Public, 116-B W Broad St (The Unity Club), Oct 20, 2:42 PM, a male, 44, of Herndon, was arrested for being Drunk in Public.

Larceny – Theft from Building, 200 blk Gundry Dr, Oct 20, 5 PM, witness observed packages being taken from a porch by a group of juveniles. All offenders were identified and property was recovered.

Smoking Violations, 6757 Wilson Blvd, #15 (Hung Café), Oct 21, 12:12 AM, a male, 44, of Falls Church, VA, was issued a summons for Smoking in a Restaurant.

Hit and Run, 6751 Wilson Blvd (Eden Center), Oct 21, a vehicle was struck by another vehicle which left the scene. Using information left by a witness, officers contacted the offender and insurance information was exchanged.

Assault, 912 Ellison St (The Fields of Falls Church), Oct 21, 4:38 PM, police responded for a fight in progress. All involved declined prosecution. Later an involved party obtained a warrant and a male, 18, of the City of Falls Church, was arrested Oct 22 at 5:36 PM for assault.

Assault/Destruction of Property/Drunk in Public, 804 S Washington St (7-11), Oct 22, 12:36 AM, a male, 26, of Falls Church, VA was arrested for assault (3 counts), destruction of property and being drunk in public.

Trespass, 912 Ellison St (The Fields of Falls Church), Oct 22, 3:24 AM, a male, 18, of the City of Falls Church, was issued a summons for Trespass.

OTHER ARRESTS

Oct 22, 5:24 PM, a femlae 34, of Alexandria, VA, was arrested on outstanding City of Falls Church warrants for one count of embezzlement and two counts of forgery.

