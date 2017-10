The annual Halloween Hootenanny will take place this Friday, Oct. 27 from 5 – 8 p.m.. There will be booths to play games, raffles with prizes including an iPad, a free breakout room and a moon bounce. One of the biggest attractions is the Haunted House, with this year’s theme being a Haunted Carnival. All proceeds go to the Arlington Food Assistance Center.

