College Visits Begin Picking Up at Mason

College visits at George Mason High School are on the upswing, and juniors and seniors are encouraged to take advantage of presentations by representatives of over 20 more colleges and universities between this week and Tuesday, Nov. 14. Students should register at least one day in advance and keep their teachers in the loop by sharing a confirmation of registration. Parents and students can consider using the Nov. 6 and 7 teacher work days as chances to visit schools, take tours and touch base with enrolled Mason alumni on campuses.

