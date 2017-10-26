Falls Church Wellness Center Hosts Ladies Night this Friday

By Sally Cole

Falls Church Wellness Center is hosting Ladies Night, an evening of dance, refreshments, and socializing on Friday, Oct. 27 from 7 – 9 p.m. Attendees will learn and practice new dance techniques while enjoying snacks and beverages. No previous experience is required. The Falls Church Wellness Center provides client centered integrative healthcare in the mental health, physical health and internal health fields. Visit FallsChurchWellness.com for more information. The Falls Church Wellness Center is located at 520 N. Washington Street.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments