Kiddar Capital Funds Advertising Grants to Help Local Businesses

Kiddar Capital has funded advertising grants now available through the Falls Church Chamber of Commerce. The grants are to help local businesses with revenue of less than $250 advertise in the Falls Church News-Press. Kiddar Capital, founded by construction and real estate industry veteran Todd Hitt, is a private equity firm that originates, structures, and manages strategic equity investments in a variety of business disciplines. Core investments include real estate, including in Falls Church, and technology and innovation. For grant eligibility and guidelines, go to FallsChurchChamber.org and click on Resources.

