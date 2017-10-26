Miller House Finally OK’d by F.C. Council

The final vote was taken Monday night by the Falls Church City Council to transfer a City-owned home, the Miller House at 366 N. Washington St., to Community Residences, Inc., to develop and operate a group home with four group home beds for adults with intellectual disabilities. The sale will be for $1 and the City will transfer $300,000 from the Virginia Department of Behavioral Health and Development Services. The existing home, which has been in the City’s hands since 1973 and was previously used as a group home for adults with disabilities, will be demolished within 120 days and a new accessible group home for four persons and one supported living apartment for low to moderate will be constructed by May 2019. The assessed value of the property is $460,000.

