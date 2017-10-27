Foxcraft Design Group to Sponsor DC Design House

By Sally Cole

Falls Church-based Foxcraft Design Group is sponsoring the DC Design House, “A Decade of Design,” at 9004 Congressional Court in Potomac. Tours of the 27,256 SF, $10.28 million home with 9 bedrooms and a ballroom, cinema, 2-story library on 2 acres of property with a pool, pool house, and apartment are available through Sunday, Oct. 29. Foxcraft is a 28-year old award winning design/build firm and licensed contractor that that specializes in assisting clients through the decision-making process while balancing budget considerations. For free tickets courtesy of Foxcraft Design call 703-536-1888 or email chandler@foxcraft.com for complimentary admission. For more information, visit foxcraft.com.

