Friends of Pimmit Barn Host Annual Fall Festival
The Friends of Pimmit Barn annual fall festival is on Saturday, Oct. 28 from 10 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. The festival will have a costume contest, story time, cake walk, face-painting and more. In addition, there will be a raffle with lots of wonderful prizes donated by the local business. In case of inclement weather, event may be postponed.
For more information, email PimmitBarn@gmail.com or visit the festival’s website at pimmitbarn.org and Facebook page facebook.com/pimmitbarn