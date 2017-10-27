Lyft Offering Free Rides for Halloween Weekend

Preparing to combat that time of year when, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), nearly half (45 percent) of all U.S. traffic deaths involve drunk drivers, free Halloween Lyft rides will be offered to deter impaired driving throughout Falls Church on Saturday, Oct. 28.

Offered by the nonprofit Washington Regional Alcohol Program (WRAP), the 2017 Halloween SoberRide program will be in operation beginning at 10 p.m. on Oct. 28 and continue until 4 a.m. on Sunday, October 29, as a way to keep local roads safe from impaired drivers during this traditionally high-risk holiday.

During this six-hour period, area residents age 21 and older celebrating with alcohol may download Lyft to their phones, then enter the code DCHALLOWEEN in the app’s “Promo” section to receive their no cost (up to $15) safe transportation home. The SoberRide code is valid for the first 1,500 Lyft users who enter the code.

The charity also offers its SoberRide program on St. Patrick’s Day, Cinco de Mayo, Independence Day and the winter holidays this year starting on Dec. 15 and operating through and including New Year’s Eve.

