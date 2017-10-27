Mason’s Peter Haensel Receives State Recognition

George Mason High School’s own Peter Haensel has been selected as the number one jazz tenor saxophonist in the state of Virginia. Haensel will perform for educators as part of the All Virginia State Jazz Ensemble in November at the Homestead in Hot Springs, Virginia. Directing the group is saxophonist and flutist Denis DiBlasio. He leads the jazz program at Rowan University in New Jersey and is known worldwide for his recordings and arrangements. The students and staff at GMHS offer their congratulations for Haensel.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments