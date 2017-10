Join local volunteers in planting street trees throughout the city. Street trees shade local streets, cool and clean the air and beautify the neighborhoods. Wear sturdy shoes and dress for the weather and also bring gloves and shovels if you have them. 8:30 a.m. – noon. For exact start location, contact Seth Heminway at heminway.seth@gmail.com or call City Arborist, Kate Reich at 703-248-5183.

