Baha’is Gather for 200th Anniversary of Faith’s Founder

The Baha’is of Falls Church City hosted a community celebration for the 200th Anniversary of the birth of the faith’s founder, Baha’u’llah, on Saturday, October 21, in Cherry Hill Park. There the youth performed a song about the importance of unity to the approximately 80 people in attendance. Local resident Layli Miller-Muro (founder and CEO of the Tahirih Justice Center, a national non-profit) also gave a presentation reflecting on the life and teachings of Baha’u’llah, which include the importance of community service, the equality of men and women and justice.

