You are here: Home » Around F.C. » Baha’is Gather for 200th Anniversary of Faith’s Founder

Baha’is Gather for 200th Anniversary of Faith’s Founder

October 28, 2017 10:00 AM0 comments
By FCNP.com

(Photo: Courtesy Peter Adriance)

The Baha’is of Falls Church City hosted a community celebration for the 200th Anniversary of the birth of the faith’s founder, Baha’u’llah, on Saturday, October 21, in Cherry Hill Park. There the youth performed a song about the importance of unity to the approximately 80 people in attendance. Local resident Layli Miller-Muro (founder and CEO of the Tahirih Justice Center, a national non-profit) also gave a presentation reflecting on the life and teachings of Baha’u’llah, which include the importance of community service, the equality of men and women and justice.

Comments

comments

Facebook Iconfacebook like buttonTwitter Icontwitter follow buttonGoogle+Google+