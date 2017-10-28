DMV in City of F.C. Announced for November

The City of Falls Church Commissioner of the Revenue announced this week the opportunities for Department of Motor Vehicle services in The Little City in November. The full-service “DMV 2 Go” bus will be in front of City Hall, 330 Park Ave., on Friday, November 3 from 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. The accessible mobile office provides all DMV transactions including applying for and renewing driver’s licenses, applying for hunting and fishing licenses, obtaining E-Z pass transponders, obtaining ID cards (including photos) and Virginia’s veterans ID cards, obtaining copies of driving records, vehicle titles, license plates, decals, and transcripts, obtaining certified copies of Virginia vital records including birth, marriage, divorce and death certificates, ordering disabled parking placards or plates, taking road and knowledge tests and, updating an address after a move for DMV and voter registration. The limited “DMV Connect” service for conducting all DMV transactions listed above, except providing vital records and knowledge testing, will be at the American Legion, 400 N. Oak St., on Tuesday, Nov. 13, Thursday, Nov. 15, and Friday, Nov. 16 from 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.. All customers who intend on visiting either the limited “DMV Connect” service or the full-service “DMV 2 Go Bus” should bring the necessary documention in order to complete transactions.

