American Legion Post 130 (400 N Oak St., Falls Church) is having a food drive starting this week and running until Monday, Nov. 13. The post is also collecting unwrapped toys until Dec. 10 as well, when the toys will be donated to Toys for Tots. Both donated food and toys can be dropped off seven days a week between 3:30 – 9 p.m at the American Legion Post.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments