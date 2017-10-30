Annandale Student Selected to All-American Band

Angel Estrada, of Annandale High School, was officially selected as a 2018 U.S. Army All-American during a celebratory selection event, joining an elite group of marching band members who will perform during halftime at the 2018 U.S. Army All-American Bowl.

“Being a successful band member not only requires great skill, but also a commitment to teamwork,” said Mark S. Davis, deputy assistant secretary of the Army for marketing. “To be an Army All-American requires students to excel musically and academically, but most importantly, as young people of character. ”

The U.S. Army All-American Marching Band recognizes the top 125 high school senior marching musicians and color guard members from across the country. The All-American Bowl will be nationally televised, live on NBC at noon CST on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018.

