Edward Jones Cuts the Ribbon in Falls Church

October 30, 2017 11:00 AM0 comments
By Sally Cole

(Photo: Sally Cole)

Financial Advisor Kevin McFarland’s relocated Edward Jones office was officially opened with a ribbon cutting on Oct. 19. The ribbon cutting included appearances from the landlord, Dominion Jewelers’ Rachelle Barimany, Edward Jones Branch Office Administrator Jo Anne Lauterbach, City of Falls Church Mayor David Tarter, Vice Mayor Marybeth Connelly and Diener & Associates Michael Diener. In the photo, McFarland (right) is flanked by Virginia Delegate Marcus Simon (left) and Vice Mayor Marybeth Connelly.

