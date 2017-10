Sprouting up all across the window panes of Falls Church businesses are these Halloween-centric designs, such as this one painted onto the front of the Doodlehopper 4 Kids on West Broad St. The paintings took place between Oct. 7 – 14 and have run the gamut from typical fare of Halloween ghouls, goblins and witches to classic takes on the holiday such as the Peanuts inspired right window.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments