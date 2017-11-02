‘Arts Night Out’ Slated for Nov. 16 in McLean

The New Dominion Women’s Club (NDWC) will host “Arts Night Out,” an evening of art and appetizers along with a silent auction on Thursday, Nov. 16 from 7 – 10 p.m. at McLean Project for the Arts (MPA) Chain Bridge location (1446 Chain Bridge Rd., McLean). The evening offers a special curated tour of MPA’s latest exhibition, “Nature as a Prototype.” The works on display examine the role of nature and biology as a source of inspiration for art and design. The artists included in this exhibition are Adam Nelson, Yoko K. and Grethe Wittrock.

Now celebrating its 50th year, The New Dominion Women’s Club is a member of the Greater Federation of Women’s Clubs as well as the Greater McLean Chamber of Commerce. NDWC is a 501(c)3 civic organization committed to enhancing the quality of life in the community through volunteer service and financial contributions while providing an opportunity for fellowship among women. In support of its mission, the club plans several community fundraisers, service projects and activities throughout the year. NDWC members select a minimum of four local non-profit organizations to support annually. Funds raised through club initiatives are awarded directly to those beneficiary organizations, which in 2016-17 totaled more than $20,000. Founded in 1968, the New Dominion Women’s Club was named Outstanding Non-profit Organization of the Year in 2004 and Volunteers of the Year in 2013 by the Greater McLean Chamber of Commerce.

Interested attendees can join NDWC club members and friends for an artsy night out with wine, bites and bidding on the silent auction. All proceeds from this benefit will be donated to local charities. Ticket price is $25. For more information and to purchase tickets visit ndwc.org.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments