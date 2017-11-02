Dominion Hills Craft Show This Saturday

The 14th Annual Dominion Hills Fall Craft Show will present 12 local and regional artisans featuring: paintings, jewelry, fine woodturning, chocolate, pottery, quilts, glassware, notecards and soap and body products. Admission is free and all are welcome. Interested attendees are encouraged to browse original, handcrafted works for unique and reasonably priced gifts for the holidays – or for yourself.

The list of featured artists: Elisabeth Hudgins – Mixed Media Paintings; Liz Hutcheson – Greeting and Note Cards, Prints; Bryan Jernigan – Acrylics & Pastels; Julie Jernigan – Jules’ Jewels; Suzanne Kelley – Georges Botanique Aromatiques; Nancy Myers – Modern/Traditional Fabric Arts; Moon O’Connor – Decorative and Functional Pottery; Terri Powell – ArtSci designs; Ben Rasmussen – Potomac Chocolate; Steven Summerville – Virginia’s Dream Pottery; Anjali Sunderam – Sovereign Treasures Hand-Painted Glass and Gary Trusty – Fine Woodturned Pieces.

The show will be held Saturday, Nov. 4, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., at the Dominion Hills Community House at (6000 Wilson Blvd, Arlington) and has free admission. On Facebook at facebook.com/dominionhillsfallcraftshow. For more information, contact Julie Jernigan at 703-533-0957 or jules@julesjewelsjewelry.com

