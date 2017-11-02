Healthcare Exchange Open Enrollment Began Nov. 1

November 1 was the first day of open enrollment for the Healthcare Insurance Marketplace under the Affordable Care Act. Those with a 2017 Marketplace plan are urged to visit healthcare.gov to update information and renew coverage for 2018. Local officials have noted that plans and prices change every year, that update information is needed, that even if no information has changed, a “better deal” is always a possibility warranting a review, and that the deadline to take action is Dec. 15.

