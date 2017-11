A book signing event at the Barnes & Noble bookstore in the Seven Corners shopping center (6260 Seven Corners Center, Falls Church) adjacent the City of Falls Church will feature former Secretary of State and presidential candidate Hillary R. Clinton starting at 1 p.m. tomorrow. Clinton’s memoir of the 2016 presidential election, What Happened, will be on sale for those who wish her to sign a copy

