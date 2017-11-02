Langley Students Learn that “It Can Wait” Regarding Phone Usage & Driving

Taking part in AT&T’s “It Can Wait” program, which teaches teen drivers the importance of not using their phones while on the road, are the students of Langley High School. The two students above are using a Virtual Reality simulator to experience the ill effects of distracted driving. Research has suggested the “It Can Wait” program has played a part in reducing distraction-based car accidents, and the students of Langley appear on track to add to that finding.

