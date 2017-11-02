Letters to the Editor: November 2 – 8, 2017

Be Informed on F.C.’s School Bond Referendum

Editor,

This addresses your biased and myopic editorial from Oct. 19. I support growth, development etc. but, seek well-designed plans that consider equally all citizens’ interests without harming those who have limited time, schedules, incomes and resources. The referendum lacks effective planning, organizing, and leading that ensure successful projects. Personal agendas have priority over effective and established practices of business, economic and comprehensive programs. For 60+ years the school’s supporters have deployed sketchy material for their “blank check” approach mostly defending their spending tactics to anyone who questions the increases with, “You must not like children!” Do others districts’ parents love their children less by maintaining reasonable school budget approaches? Why deny your children the extensive activities, opportunities and diversity available in other programs? For cost comparisons see the Oct. 19 letter for new school projects and read the history of this city’s actions concerning education, civil rights, cost-per-student and cost analysis of past projects.

Young parents will endure the substantial burdens as they will be paying this bill well into their golden years. There will always be hidden costs, resource shortages and questionable agendas. Be “aware that we are unaware!” Taxes will substantially increase yearly with this bond’s approval! It is your vote. Please be informed or “take a leap of faith.”

John Boeddeker

Falls Church

Thanks to Those Who Helped Catch Dog On the Loose

Editor,

Last month, I was walking my daughter’s dog down W. Broad when she pulled me down and got out of her harness. I was so lucky that a couple came to my rescue. The woman ran to find the dog, the man helped me and both walked me back to my condo with the dog. I didn’t get their names but I hope they read this and know how much their kindness and help meant to me.

Paula Clary

Falls Church

