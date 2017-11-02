Local High Schools to Debut Two New Plays this Month

Two plays will be featured at high school theaters in the coming weeks.

From Marshall High School (7731 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church) comes the Shakespeare classic “Julius Caesar” but set in the relatable backdrop of a high school setting. Marshall’s production takes place at an all-girls boarding school with gender flipped main characters: Caesar, Brutus, Cassius, and others are played by girls and the companion roles, Portia, Calphurnia, and others are played by boys.

“Julius Caesar” be opening at Marshall today at 7:30 p.m., and additional performances on Friday, Nov. 3 and Saturday, Nov. 4 at 7:30 p.m. plus a 2 p.m. matinee on Nov. 4 and a 3 p.m. matinee on Sunday, Nov. 5. Tickets are $5 for students, teachers and seniors and $10 for adults. Cash or check only for purchases at the door

J.E.B. Stuart (Justice) High School (3301 Peace Valley Lane, Falls Church) will be presenting “The Government Inspector,” in a few weeks. “The Government Inspector,” is at its heart a comedy about corruption, politics, and mistaken identities. A charismatic “bad boy,” Ivan Hlestekov, comes to a small town and is mistakenly identified as a high official sent from the Tsar to investigate the officials of the town. The play opens Thursday, Nov. 16 at 7 p.m. and continues Friday, Nov. 17 and Saturday, Nov. 18 at 7 p.m., as well as a Saturday matinee at 2 p.m. Tickets are $8 for students and seniors and $10 for general admission. Cash or check only for purchases at the door.

