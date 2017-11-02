NOVA ScriptsCentral to Assemble Care Packages for Troops and Veterans

By Sally Cole

NOVA ScriptsCentral is working with volunteers from Middleburg Management to put together a total of 500 care packages for troops stationed overseas and for homeless veterans in Northern Virginia. They are seeking donations of food items such as protein bars, jerky, single serve instant coffee, and dry and canned dog food, personal care products such as toothpaste, wet wipes, odor eaters, multi-vitamins and sunscreen, entertainment items such as cards, puzzle books, envelopes with writing paper, and reading materials, clothing items such as socks, t-shirts, scarves, and sweatpants. Donations may be dropped off at the NovaScripts Central office by Nov. 8, at 6400 Arlington Blvd, Suite 120, or to arrange for pick please email info@novascriptscentral.org. For more information, visit novascriptscentral.org.

