Quinn’s Auction Galleries to Sponsor New Creative Cauldron Production

By Sally Cole

Quinn’s Auction Galleries are sponsoring Creative Cauldron’s “A Little Princess Sara Crewe” from November 3 – 19 at ArtSpace Falls Church. The Learning Theater Production is based on the children’s novel by Frances Hodgson Burnett and book by Ellen Selby with music by Matt Conner and lyrics by Stephen Gregory Smith. ArtSpace Falls Church is located at 410 S. Maple Avenue. For more information or to purchase tickets, go to creativecauldron.org.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments