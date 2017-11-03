Affordable Home Ownership Help Offered

The Homeownership and Relocation Services Division of the Department of Housing and Community Development brings affordable home buying opportunities to Fairfax County’s eligible first-time homebuyers. The division’s eight staff members provide homebuyer counseling; host home buying education classes, as well as programs that offer affordably priced homes, mortgage and down payment and closing cost assistance. Their first-time homebuyers program offers affordably priced townhomes and condominiums – both new and resale – to first-time homebuyers.

