Beer 101: Brewery Tour & Tastings at Mad Fox Brewing Company

By Sally Cole

Mad Fox Brewing Company is hosting two Beer 101: Brewery Tour & Tastings on Saturday, Nov. 4. Attendees will learn about craft beers from Bill Madden and Matt Ryan and enjoy a beer sampler selected by the brewers, discussion, and a bar snack. Space is still available for the $15 4 p.m. class. The 2 p.m. class is sold out. Mad Fox Brewing Company is located at 444 W. Broad Street in Falls Church. For more information, visit madfoxbrewing.com.

