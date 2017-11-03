You are here: Home » Business » Beer 101: Brewery Tour & Tastings at Mad Fox Brewing Company

Beer 101: Brewery Tour & Tastings at Mad Fox Brewing Company

November 3, 2017 2:25 PM0 comments
By Sally Cole

Mad Fox Brewing Company is hosting two Beer 101: Brewery Tour & Tastings on Saturday, Nov. 4. Attendees will learn about craft beers from Bill Madden and Matt Ryan and enjoy a beer sampler selected by the brewers, discussion, and a bar snack. Space is still available for the $15 4 p.m. class. The 2 p.m. class is sold out. Mad Fox Brewing Company is located at 444 W. Broad Street in Falls Church. For more information, visit madfoxbrewing.com.

Comments

comments

Facebook Iconfacebook like buttonTwitter Icontwitter follow buttonGoogle+Google+