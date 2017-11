No need to check your eyes, what you’re currently looking at is comedy legend Bill Murray visiting local recording studio, Cue Recording right off the Little City’s Park Avenue. Murray was at Cue with Paul Schaffer to record tracks for his “to be announced” project. Last week Murray was spotted perusing the CD collection at CD Cellar and is seen eating Broad Street Grill takeout above; he’s practically a local!

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments