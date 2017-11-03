Dine Out Day at The Locker Room Sports Bar & Grill Nov. 8

By Sally Cole

The Locker Room Sports Bar & Grill is hosting a Dine Out Day for The American Legion Post 130 on Wednesday, Nov. 8. The Locker Room will donate 15 percent of gross sales from 7 a.m. – 11 p.m. The American Legion was chartered and incorporated by Congress in 1919 as a patriotic veterans organization devoted to mutual helpfulness. American Legion Post 130 is an integral part of the Falls Church community which hosts events for a variety of nonprofit organizations. The Locker Room is located at 502 W. Broad Street in Falls Church. For more information, visit thelockerroomfc.com/.

