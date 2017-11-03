International Night at Jefferson Set for Dec. 1

The Falls Church Elementary Parent-Teacher Association’s fifth annual International Night will be held on Friday, Dec. 1 from 6:30 – 8:00 p.m. at Thomas Jefferson Elementary (601 S oak St., Falls Church). This event gives students a chance to learn about the rich cultural diversity and global experiences found in the Falls Church City Public Schools’ community. The event features performances and a “tasting table” with foods from around the world. There are also chances to “visit” different countries. Volunteers are needed to share their country and culture, or perform an art, skill or hobby that fits the theme. A parent volunteer is needed to coordinate the performances.

