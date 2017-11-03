Learn About Pets and the Afterlife in Engaging Seminar

Learn how some pets have the ability to send signals to the living, and may wait for their humans in the hereafter. Rob Gutro, author of Pets and the Afterlife, shares scientific studies that prove our pets have emotions and personalities. He will identify the signs they give their humans and the science behind why living pets can sense entities. Books will be available for purchase. The event will be held Saturday Nov. 4 at 11 a.m. at Tysons-Pimmit Regional Library (7584 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church).

