The McLean Art Society is sponsoring a “Starvin Artists Sale” on Nov. 3 – 5 in which no original painting is more than $99 + tax. There will be a reception Friday evening from 5 – 8 p.m. at the site, Idylwood Presbyterian Church (7617 Idylwood Rd., Falls Church) The sale will continue on Saturday from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. and on Sunday from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. For additional information, call Lori at 703- 532-5357.

